Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 07-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.10p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---