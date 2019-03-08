AXA Property Trust Ltd - Update on Financial Statements

AXA Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

LEI Number: 213800AF85VEZMDMF931

(The "Company")

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 - UPDATE

8 March 2019

Further to the announcement on 7 February 2019, and following an update this week from the Company's auditors, KPMG, the Board now expects to be in a position to approve and publish the 2018 Financial Report on or before the 29thMarch 2019 and will be applying to the FCA to lift the suspension of listing of the Shares at the same time. The Board will continue to work with the Company's auditor to reduce the timetable.

