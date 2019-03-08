XCMG Celebrates the Achievements of Excellent Female Engineers At XCMG, Female Engineers Make A Big Difference

XUZHOU, China, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG is celebrating female engineers and their accomplishments on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8.

Currently, there are around 600 female engineers and technicians holding positions in both of XCMG's production and research and development departments.

"At XCMG, we stress diversity and are committed to establishing an inclusive culture that values every employee equally. We are very honored and proud to have so many talented women working in the construction machinery industry who've made significant contributions towards XCMG's leading position in technological innovation and manufacturing, as well as pushing the company to do better and better," noted Wang Min, the Chairman of XCMG.

Sun Li, a 47-year-old female senior engineer who joined XCMG in 1994, has headed designs of XCMG crawler cranes in the past two decades, including the 4,000-ton XGC88000 crawler crane that excelled in the market for its hoisting capacity, working condition coverage, safety and reliability, transportation efficiency and economic applicability.

"XCMG created its first 50-ton crawler crane with proprietary intellectual property rights the same year I entered the company, but that was way behind the world's top manufacturers who already had 800-ton products. We swore that we would make Chinese cranes that could compete with the best brands globally and I'm very fortunate to be part of the great adventure," said Sun, who is currently the Assistant General Manager of XCMG Machinery.

She was the chief designer of the world's largest 3,600-ton crawler crane project in 2010. Her team filled multiple technical gaps within months, and with 46 national patents and 18 patents for invention, the model brought Chinese hoisting machineries to a leading level internationally.

Sun is also a mentor who has helped many young engineers to grow and achieve success. In 2011, Sun guided young R&D teams to develop the new generation K-series crawler crane that led to major developments in the industry.

"As an engineer, I was given not only trust to make the right products, but also the responsibility to break new ground in the international market with our innovative, advanced and durable products," noted Sun.

