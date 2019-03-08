Global Gene Therapy Market Forecast to Hit $363 Million by 2022

PUNE, India, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gene Therapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022 Research Report added in ReportsnReports. Growing at a CAGR of over x% the global Gene Therapy Market is forecast to hit $363 million by 2022 from $x million in 2017. Strengthened by recent approvals of Kymriah, Yescarta and Luxturna in the US, and a committed European, Japanese and Chinese environment, gene therapy is set to become a significant player in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The space covers many therapeutic areas specifically, oncology, rare diseases, Parkinson's, HIV, severe combined immuno-deficiencies (SCID) and hemophilia. Gene therapy Market is driven by over 2,200 clinical trials globally, with over 55% of this occurring in the US, followed by Europe, Canada and China. Recently, in November 2017, the FDA indicated that gene therapies will now qualify for a fast approval process, which will bring more therapies to market faster. However, the space also has significant challenges, such as manufacturing logistics, reimbursement and its high cost. This 310 page market analysis cutting-edge report tackles this growing but challenging industry, it highlights its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities and provides a comprehensive account of major companies, clinical trials and technological advancement.

Since the FDA approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel) and Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl) in 2017, the US gene therapy space has expanded significantly, underlined by the fact that over 55% of completed and ongoing trials are located in this geographic. Growth in the gene therapy industry has resulted in new commercial initiatives and the emergence of new startups and spin-off biotechs. Furthermore, gene therapy specifically has raised well over $600 million of venture capital in the last five years. Early stage companies have raised seed, Series A and Series B investment steadily since the market took off, including Spark Therapeutics, Avalanche Biotech, uniQure, Voyager Therapeutics, Editas Medicine and GenSight.

Renewed interest has encouraged start-up companies to affiliate with academic centers for tech know-how. As clinical trials advance towards licensure, more meticulous product characterization using improved analytical methods and progressively higher regulatory compliance will be required. Some of the ongoing clinical trials are closing on to produce promising results, including one for hemophilia B caused by the deficiency of Factor IX using a recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) as a vector. The product candidate if succeeds will be a relatively cheaper alternative to the expensive and lifelong factor replacement therapy.

A second example of a successful outcome in gene therapy are studies conducted by independent laboratories focusing on sub-retinal delivery of recombinant AAV expressing retinal pigment epithelial RPE65 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis Type 2. A third example is the clinical trial involving nine children with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID-X1) treated with autologous bone marrow CD34+ cells transduced with a self-inactivating (SIN) ?-retroviral vector expressing the IL-2 receptor ?-chain. The most significant achievement in gene therapy is the spectacular clinical results obtained by many independent teams using CAR-T-cell technology. This novel strategy involves ex vivo gene transfer using recombinant retroviral or lentiviral vectors of chimeric antigen receptors consisting of antibody-binding domains fused to T-cell-signaling domains into patient T lymphocytes.

As gene therapies are generally meant for one time or short duration treatments, they are customized to individuals confined to small patient populations. Therefore, manufacturing firms are expected to seek premium prices for these therapies. Because of this, these therapies will have to face valuation and reimbursement challenges. Stakeholders will show reservations about the hefty price tags and they will require significant data to be convinced. With the removal of Gylbera from the EU market in 2017, due to the fact that only one patient was treated with the drug, all eyes are focused on the number of end patients that will be treated, and their ability to pay. To that end, launching of new drugs may have to be delayed in order to collect more data for payers. Furthermore, annuity based reimbursement agreements and pay-for-performance scenarios will have to be tackled.

This report provides the reader with:

• Current Global Market Worth and Forecast with CAGR Through 2022

• Sub-Market Worth by Therapeutic Area (Cancer, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Ocular) and Forecast with CAGR Through 2022

• Sub-Market Worth by Geography (Americas, Europe, RoW) and Forecast with CAGR Through 2022

• Sub-Market Worth by Technology (Gene Product, Service, Viral Vectors) and Forecast with CAGR Through 2022

• Insight into gene therapy technologies, challenges associated with developing therapeutic genes and disadvantages of gene therapy.

• Full outline of the gene therapy industry from the formative years through to products discovered during 1990 and 2017.

• Detailed descriptions of commercialized products approved between 2003 and 2017 that include: Gendicine, Rexin-G, Oncorine, Neovasculgen, Glybera, Imlygic, Strimvelis, Zalmoxis, Kymriah, Yescarta and Luxturna.

• Description of seven of the Phase III product candidates that include: Generx, Collategene, LentiGlobin, Lenti-D, VM-202, Invosa and GS-010.

• Description of 21 Phase II product candidates that are set to have significant market share.

• Commercialization status of gene therapies in by geographic region

• Evaluation of gene therapy pricing

• Description of the firstever warranty offer by GSK for Strimvelis.

• A detailed analysis of various types of viruses used as vectors.

• Description of clinical applications of gene therapy and the various genetic and infectious diseases addressed by gene therapy.

• Description of 77 companies that are directly and indirectly associated with gene therapy industry.

