At the end of 2018, the Russian Defense Minister put out a major announcement stating a major revamp of the Russian aerospace and defense industry in 2019. It was announced that the Russian defense and aerospace sector will be getting 143 new aircraft, their first S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air complex, and two regiments of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems. There are also plans to get seven battalion sets of the Pantsyr air defense missile/gun systems.

It is expected that in the coming years, the share of modern and upgraded weaponry, military and specialized hardware will reach 65% in the Russian air force and up to 81.8% in the country's aerospace force.

Russia remains a country with tremendous market potential for the aerospace and defense industry services. After decades of restrictions on traveling abroad during the Soviet period, many Russians are now using the opportunity to travel extensively on business and as tourists in ever-increasing numbers. In order to cater to this demand, the Russian aerospace and defense industry needs to overcome the current crisis and develop an improved aviation infrastructure.

As the Russian aerospace and defense industry consolidates, it is integrating more and more into the world market.

The most important factors are:

Dramatic decrease in domestic defense orders

Decrease in acquisition potential of the Russian air carriers following the collapse of Aeroflot monopoly

Absence of a well-organized leasing system

Significant reduction in state investments into research and development

Certification of foreign aircraft that opened the way to upgrade the Russian fleet with Western aircraft

Companies Mentioned

Aeroflot Russian Airlines

S7 Airlines

Sukhoi

Volga-Dnepr

Key Topics Covered

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Overview of the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry

B.3 Market Segments

B.4 Competition in the Industry

B.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

B.6 Risks in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

B.7 Global Supply Chain

C. Aerospace Defense Industry in Russia

C.1 Historical Background

C.2 Market Overview

C.3 Market Structure

C.4 Import/Export Situation

C.5 Competition in the Industry

D. Looking at Market Trends and Industry Drivers

E. Key Statistics

E.1 Increase in Foreign Sales

E.2 State Ownership Concept

F. Looking at the Various Industrial Groups

F.1 Helicopter

F.2 Aircraft

F.3 Shipbuilding

F.4 International Activities

G. Issues Challenges

H. Legal Financial Issues in Russian Civil Aviation Airports

H.1 Introduction

H.2 Acquiring a New Aircraft

H.3 Problems with Leasing

H.4 Conclusion

I. Regulatory Framework

I.1 Restructuring in the Industry

J. Other Sectors of Aerospace

J.1 Civil Aviation

J.2 Russian Aircraft Engine Industry

J.3 Russian Avionics Industry

J.4 Aviation Materials Industry

K. Foreign Investment in the Industry

L. Market Access

M. Russia's Aerospace Defense Industry in Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

M.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

M.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

M.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

M.4 Threat of New Entrants

M.5 Threat of Industry Substitution

M.6 Conclusion

N. Russian Military Space Capabilities

N.1 Anti-satellite Systems

N.2 Other Military Space-Based Systems

N.3 Imaging Satellites

N.4 Russian Navigation Satellites

N.5 Conclusion

O. Market Forecast

P. Leading Players

P.1 Aeroflot Russian Airlines

P.2 Siberia Airlines (S7 Airlines)

P.3 Volga-Dnepr

P.4 Looking at the Sukhoi Group

P.4.1 Su-2

P.4.2 Su-7 'Fitter'

P.4.3 Su-9 'Fishpot'

P.4.4 Su-11 'Fishpot-C'

P.4.5 Su-12

P.4.6 Su-15 'Flagon'

P.4.7 Su-17/Su-20/Su-22 'Fitter'

P.4.8 Su-24 'Fencer'

P.4.9 Su-25 'Frogfoot'

P.4.10 Su-26

P.4.11 Su-27 'Flanker A/B'

P.4.12 Su-28/Su-25UB

P.4.13 Su-29

P.4.14 Su-30 'Flanker-C'

P.4.15 Su-31

P.4.16 Su-33 'Flanker-D'

P.4.17 Su-34 'Fullback'

P.4.18 Su-27M/Su-35 'Flanker-E'

P.4.19 Su-25TM/Su-39 'Frogfoot'

P.4.20 Sukhoi-Gulfstream S-21

P.4.21 Su-80

P.4.22 Superjet 100

P.4.23 Su-5

P.4.24 Su-6

P.4.25 Su-8

P.4.26 Su-9

P.4.27 Su-37 'Flanker-F' ("Terminator")

P.4.28 Su-38

P.4.29 S-32/37 Berkut

P.4.30 T-4

P.4.31 Sukhoi PAK FA

Q. Appendix

R. Glossary of Terms

