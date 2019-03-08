The following information is based on a press release from Amer Sports Corporation (AMEAS, FI0009000285) published on March 08th, 2019 and may be subject to change. AMEAS announced that Mascot Bidco Oy's voluntary recommended cash tender offer received acceptances of approximately 94.38% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) in AMEAS. In accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.3, rule 5.9, NASDAQ Global Index Group will remove AMEAS from VINX Benchmark index effective March 12th, 2019. Last inclusion date for AMEAS will be March 11, 2019. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713310