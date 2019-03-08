Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Worth $87 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market by Vehicle Type (Water Based and Others), End Use Industry (Construction and Transportation), and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market report covers both anti-graffiti coatings and anti-graffiti films market. The combined market size of anti-graffiti coatings & films is estimated at USD 72 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 87 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8%. The growing construction industry and rising demand for graffiti-resistant coatings & films from both residential and commercial construction industries are expected to drive the Anti-Graffiti Coatings & Films Market.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=149500873

Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market"

135 - Tables

49 - Figures

148 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-graffiti-coating-market-149500873.html

Anti-graffiti coating is estimated to be the largest type segment of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings & Films Market.

Anti-graffiti coating is the largest type segment of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings & Films Market. This coating is used for applications in the construction and transportation industries. It is suitable for a wide range of porous and non-porous substrates such as concrete, bricks, stone, glass, metals, and plastics. Anti-graffiti coating is also preferred because it has a longer life span and is cheaper than the anti-graffiti film.

The market in the construction end-use industry to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in the construction industry is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising need for protective systems from the residential and commercial construction sectors for both interior and exterior substrates are expected to increase the demand for anti-graffiti coatings and films in the construction industry. Additionally, the growing construction industry is expected to drive the demand for anti-graffiti coatings & films, globally. Europe is the second-largest Anti-Graffiti Coatings & Films Market due to the high demand for graffiti resistant coatings and films from countries such as Germany, France, and the UK.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149500873

North America accounts for the largest share of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings & Films Market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings & Films Market in 2018. Countries in North America such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are the most affected by graffiti vandalism, globally. Various types of laws and regulations are developed by the authorities to control graffiti vandalism. Also, the government and people in this region are aware of the preventive measure against graffiti which has increased the demand for anti-graffiti coatings & films in the region.

The leading players in the Anti-Graffiti Coatings & Films Market are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), DuluxGroup (Australia), Axalta Coating Systems (US), Teknos Group (Finland), Merck Group (Germany), Rainguard (US), Wacker Chemie (Germany), 3M (US), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=149500873

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydrophobic Coatings Market by Substrate Type (Metals, Glass, Concrete, Polymers, Ceramics), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Marine, Textiles, Electronics, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Intumescent Coatings Market by Type (Thin-Film, Thick Film), Substrates (Structural Steel & Cast Iron, Wood), Application Technique (Spray, Brush & Roller), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/anti-graffiti-coating-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg