

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index point to a significantly lower opening for Wall Street, ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at 10.00 am ET.



The Employment Situation report and Housing Starts data are the major announcements on Friday.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading lower.



The plunge in Chinese Export and the ongoing tension in U.S-Chinese trade are influencing investor sentiments.



The geopolitical developments are closely watched by the market.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 133.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 13.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 43.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished the session on Thursday in negative territory. The Dow slid 200.23 points or 0.8 percent to 25,473.23, the Nasdaq tumbled 84.46 points or 1.1 percent to 7,421.46 and the S&P 500 fell 22.52 points or 0.8 percent to 2,748.93.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation Report for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for non-farm payrolls of 175,000, down from 304,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate is expected at 3.9 percent, lower that 4.0 percent in the previous month.



The Housing Starts Data for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.170 million, versus 1.078 million in December, 2018.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in the conference of the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC. At 10.00 am ET.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig count was 1249 and U.S. Rig Count was 1038.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Monetary Policy Normalization and Review at the 2019 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) Economic Summit in Stanford, CA, with moderated Q&A at 10.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Big Lots Inc.'s fourth quarter earnings came in at $108.05 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $104.83 million, or $2.46 per share, in the prior year. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.60 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Asian stocks fell sharply on Friday as China suffered its worst as far as exports plunged 21 percent in February. That was far below expectations for a 4.8 percent drop. Imports fell 5.2 percent after a 1.5 percent fall in January. China's Shanghai Composite index fell as much as 136.56 points or 4.4 percent to 2,969.86, the most since October. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 551.03 points or 1.91 percent to 28,228.42.



Japanese shares extended losses for a fourth straight session. The Nikkei average fell 430.45 points or 2.01 percent to 21,025.56, marking the lowest level since Feb. 15 and posting its biggest single-day loss since Feb. 8. The broader Topix index closed 1.82 percent lower at 1,572.44.



Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 60.10 points or 0.96 percent to 6,203.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 57.10 points or 0.90 percent at 6,287.10.



European shares are trading in the red. France's CAC 40 is declining 24.04 points or 0.46 percent. Germany's DAX is down 80.79 points or 0.70 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is lowering by 62.18 points or 0.88 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 64.60 points or 0.69 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.61 percent.



