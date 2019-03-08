Frost & Sullivan Visionary Innovation Expert Reveals 5 Ways Technology will Change the Lives of the Next Generation of Women

SANTA CLARA, California, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity is entering the rise of technology-driven evolution at an unprecedented speed. Companies today are strategizing about future investments and technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, or growth around new business models. While many of these trends will make for substantial investments for the next five to 10 years, few companies are considering the revolutionary convergence of different trends pulled from technology, behavioral and societal changes, and medical advances to understand how they will transform society.

In honor of International Women's Day, Lauren Taylor, Principal Consultant for the Visionary Innovation Group at Frost & Sullivan, unveils a thought leadership piece on how this phenomenon is set to impact women.

Gain insight on how advancements in hardware and biological augmentation will enhance female physical capabilities

will enhance female physical capabilities Understand how gamification and behavior science will increase female productivity

will increase female productivity Learn how a shared female point of view will change corporate cultures

Plan ahead by understanding future trends on extreme female personalization and customization

and customization Acquire knowledge on how changing social values will drive a growing philosophical debate

