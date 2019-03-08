The following information is based on a press release from A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (MAERSK) (DK0010244425, DK0010244508) published on March 4, 2019 and may be subject to change. Upon shareholders approving the distribution of shares in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on April 02, 2019, shares in newly formed company Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (Maersk Drilling) will be distributed. MAERSK shareholders (both A & B) will receive two (2) Maersk Drilling share for every one (1) MAERSK share held. The scheduled Ex-date is April 04, 2019. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for MAERSK on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.3, section 5.8.1. As part of this adjustment, the Spin-Co Maersk Drilling will not be added to the index and the price of Maersk will be adjusted before the market opens on 04/05/2019. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713314