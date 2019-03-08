NanoVibronix, Inc: NanoVibronix CEO to Present UroShield(R) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health's Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Technology Workshop

ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that CEO Brian Murphy will present UroShield® at the Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections Technology Workshop hosted by National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the NIH's Natcher Conference Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

UroShield is an ultrasound-based product that is designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). UroShield is also intended to decrease pain, discomfort, and blockage associated with urinary catheter use.

In a recent published study, UroShield reduced Colony Forming Units (CFU) count from over 100,000 to 10,000 CFU or less in 25 out of 29 patients in the treatment group. Additionally, there were no reported infections in the treatment group versus 27% symptomatic treated infections in the control group during the treatment period.

The Company also announced it plans to present new summary data from a recently completed in vitro study performed at the University of Southampton on UroShield's impact on E. coli, Proteus and Pseudomonas.

The purpose of the conference is to promote the development of new or improved technologies to reduce the incidence and severity of catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) are the most common healthcare associated infections. Between 15-25% of hospitalized patients receive urinary catheters during their hospital stay, and prolonged use of a urinary catheter is a risk factor for developing a CAUTI. CAUTIs are responsible for increased morbidity and mortality (e.g., due to bloodstream infections), excess length of stay, increased cost, and unnecessary antimicrobial use.

For more information about the conference please visit: https://www.niddk.nih.gov/news/meetings-workshops/2019/catheter-associated-urinary-tract-infections-technology-workshop.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York with research and development in Nesher, Israel, that is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The company's technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield® and WoundShield®. Additional information about the company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com .

