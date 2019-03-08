Findit, Inc.: The Relevance of Posting Content in Findit The Social Networking Content Management Platform That Does Not Sell Membership Data

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT):

How important is it to you or your business to have more people see what you are posting? While influencers are sharing content more and more on social platforms to reach more people for businesses they do marketing for, what can you be doing in house to reach those same people with your message? Are you looking for the next platform that will put you in front of more people than your friends and followers? How many friends do you have on Facebook that when you do a post, they see it? How many followers do you have on Instagram that when you create a post they see it and like it. How many people are actually leaving comments? What are the total numbers of people that you are reaching on average when you are doing a post on all of your social accounts? Who else can see these posts besides your friends and followers?

It is critical in today's business landscape and individual branding landscape to reach more than your friends and followers so that you can experience growth - as a business and as an individual. It no longer matters if you agree with social media or not, it's here. What matters is what are you going to do about it so that social media does what you want it to do for you?

The leading social networking platforms today are Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. Everyday people are posting pictures, sharing their opinions, liking other peoples' posts they follow and leaving comments and responding to comments. But then what? How do you go beyond your friends and followers?

What is beyond your friends and followers first? The answer is indexing in search engines that include but are not limited to Google, Yahoo, Bing and Findit. After all, this release is from Findit, Inc. Going beyond your friends and followers by having your content indexed in search engines we believe is critical to reaching new people that have never heard of you or your business or you brand or your school or church or your film. The reason is the social networking sites we mentioned above only provide limited access to Google, Yahoo and Bing to index, eliminating the vast majority of content you post that is not crawled by search engines and therefore will not show up in search results. The reality is Google is still the number one site in the world and it is where most people go to search for what they are looking for.

The answer to the question 'how do you reach more people than your current friends and followers' is to use the new new thing that is live ...Findit. How come? Here are the relevant reasons why people that are currently using social networking sites to reach more people should also use Findit. We will also provide reasons how people who are not using the social networking sites we mentioned can use Findit without the fear of your data being sold off.

Findit does not sell member data. We do not compromise your phone number. You post the content you want shared from your Findit account and that is what is posted. We do not collect your data and sell it to outside companies. Posting content in Findit can be crawled by all search engines on the planet if they want to crawl Findit. This means the content you post can be indexed in Google, Yahoo and Bing Search Engine Results. Findit too has its own search engine and content posted within Findit is indexed in Findit search results. All content posted in Findit can be shared to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn and approximately 80 other social networking and bookmarking sites, by you the person posting the content and by visitors coming across your content. You are not required to join or sign in to Findit to view the content posted. This makes your content visible to non members of Findit, members of Findit and those that do follow you and those that don't follow you. All the content that you post that is public can be indexed in search engines. This means people that are doing searches in Google, Yahoo and Bing can come across your posts in search results and follow the link from Google, Yahoo, or Bing to see your posts. Once they see it, they then have the option to share it, like it and leave a comment. Liking and commenting will require them to sign in, but sharing does not. While having lots of followers and friends can make you feel great and look great on paper, is it helping you and your brand grow? Is it making you more money? Are you getting more customers, fans whatever it is you are doing it for - is it happening?

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Focusing your efforts where others aren't yet moves you to the top of the heap. So many SEO firms and online marketing companies are doing the same thing and often getting the same results. Sure Instagram is cute and having a lot of followers can help you expand your brand but sending your message to the same people each and everyday, after a while gets irritating to most followers. They already know what your post is going to be tomorrow, the day before you post it. That's fine, nothing wrong with that, but you need to grow and growth means reaching fresh eyeballs that need to or want to see and hear your message. Posting in Findit reaches those new people while not eliminating the followers and friends you already have. In addition to reaching your current followers with Findit, you can deliver fresh content in a different way than the other social sites. See with Findit, you are not limited to a certain number of characters. You can include as many pictures in a post you like, you can have a video in the same post as all of your pictures, you can include a link to drive traffic to where you want your followers and friends to go and lets not forget those who are not even members of Findit that see your posts and want to click on the link or share the post, they can too! This matters people. This is the future. It's here now - combine it with your other social accounts."

Businesses that are outsourcing your social media, your SEO, your content creation - insist that the firms you have engaged add Findit to your overall online marketing strategy. When they do, you will see an increase in organic indexing in search engines.

Here is the one thing we HIGHLY recommend all members be sure to do. Get at least one Vanity URL. Why? It helps Findit pay its bills and develop new tools for you guys. 2) It gets you a unique, very cool address in Findit that we index your Findit account under in Findit search results. Also Google, Yahoo and Bing will be able to index you under your Vanity URL in their respective search engines and it's only $7.95 for a year.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=mn4wZoJUVHw

Members that own businesses have been known to have multiple Findit Vanity URLs so they can index under various search terms. Think of a pay per click campaign for your clients or yourself - a Vanity URL is often the keyword or keyword phrase you are running your PPC campaign to index for.

