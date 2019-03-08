

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - In a symbolic move marking international Women's Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appointed Padma Lakshmi, a strong advocate of women's rights, as its Goodwill Ambassador.



Announcing her appointment, the UN development agency said in this new role, Lakshmi will mobilize support for the 'Sustainable Development Goals' with a focus on fighting inequality, discrimination and empowering the disenfranchised.



Lakshmi was named the Goodwill Ambassador by UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner in a ceremony at the UNDP headquarters in New York.



Steiner said Padma has a strong record of speaking out for those who have been left behind and of fighting discrimination. 'We need more voices like hers to ensure we can meet the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals - our shared roadmap for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.'



'As we celebrate International Women's Day, let's remember that women and girls face some of the worst discrimination and hardships in the world,' Lakshmi said at a press conference held at the UNDP headquarters. She said her main mission will be to shine a spotlight on the fact that inequality can affect people in rich and poor countries alike.



Padma Parvati Lakshmi Vaidynathan, who was born in the southern Indian city of Chennai, is settled in New York.



The Emmy-nominated television personality, award-winning author, and internationally acclaimed food expert is also a model and actress.



She had revealed that she was a victim of sexual assault and racial aggression as a teenager.



Lakshmi is best known for starring as a judge and host, as well as executive producer, of Bravo Television's Emmy award-winning series Top Chef. She is also a New York Times bestselling author, the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, a Visiting Scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union advocating for immigrants' rights.



Lakshmi is a global ambassador for Keep a Child Alive, a nonprofit organization that supports HIV/AIDS-affected communities in Africa and India.



She is joining a roster of UNDP Goodwill Ambassadors, which includes globally celebrated actors, athletes, musicians and other high-profile personlities.



