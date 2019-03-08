

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German factory orders unexpectedly dropped sharply in January at the fastest pace in seven months, mainly due to a slump in external demand, suggesting that the biggest euro area economy is not out of the woods yet.



Manufacturing orders decreased a seasonally and calendar adjusted 2.6 percent month-on-month, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday, while economists were looking for a modest 0.5 percent gain.



The latest fall in orders was the worst since a 3.6 percent slump in last June.



After considering major orders received subsequently, December's 1.6 percent decline in orders was revised to a 0.9 percent increase.



Excluding major orders, manufacturing orders fell 2.5 percent monthly in January.



With the latest decline in new orders, a sustained slowdown in the industry at the start of the year emerging, the Economy Ministry said.



Domestic orders decreased 1.2 percent and foreign orders fell 3.6 percent in January. Demand from the euro area shrunk 2.6 percent and bookings from other countries fell 4.2 percent.



Orders for intermediate goods dropped 1.1 percent and those for capital goods plunged 3.6 percent. Demand for consumer goods decreased 1.4 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, factory orders decreased 3.9 percent in January after a 4.5 percent decline in December, revised from 7 percent.



In the December to January period, factory orders dropped 0.5 percent from the previous three months.



'Despite weaker orders in January, production in the automotive sector is still expected to recover in the coming months,' Commerzbank economists said.



'This is because orders are roughly back at the level before the WLTP problems, while production is still significantly lower.'



