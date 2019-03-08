6 March 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the "Company"), has received the following notifications today from Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.

On 6 March 2019 Peter Brooks-Johnson was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 56,498

ordinary shares of 0.1p each following achievement of the 2018 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 6 March 2021. Peter has also been awarded nil cost performance shares over 204,746 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 6 March 2022 subject to performance criteria being met.

Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Peter Brooks-Johnson is 1,771,493 ordinary shares representing 0.2% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Peter also holds executive and Sharesave options over 533,613 ordinary shares and awards of 160,398 deferred shares and 1,076,556 performance shares.

On 6 March 2019 Robyn Perriss was awarded nil cost deferred shares over 40,579 ordinary shares of 0.1p each following achievement of the 2018 bonus targets. The deferred shares are exercisable for 12 months from 6 March 2021. Robyn has also been awarded nil cost performance shares over 147,056 ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 6 March 2022 subject to performance criteria being met.

Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Robyn Perriss is 241,150 ordinary shares representing 0.03% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Robyn also holds Sharesave options over 5,470 ordinary shares and awards of 121,519 deferred shares and 604,996 performance shares.

The above share awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee on 6 March 2019.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total 1. GBP0 56,498 GBP0 2. GBP0 204,746 GBP0 d) Aggregated information Price Volume Total GBP0 261,244 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 6 March 2019 f) Place of transaction Milton Keynes, UK