

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined for a third straight month in January, but at a slower pace, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, less than 5.5 percent decline in December. Economists had expected a 3.0 percent fall in production.



In November, production dropped 2.6 percent.



The latest decline was the weakest since August, when output dropped at the same pace.



The biggest increase was in energy by 11.7 percent, while production of the intermediate goods, consumer goods and capital goods declined by 3.3 percent, 2.7 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, in January.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 1.7 percent in January after a 0.7 percent fall in December and a 1.7 percent slump in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX