

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production slowed in January, after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial production edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in January, following a 1.4 percent rise in December.



Production rose the most in the mining and quarrying sector, up by 12.7 percent, and output in the electrical and electronic industry rose by 4.1 percent.



The biggest decline was in the production of chemical industry by 3.3 percent in January.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production climbed on a working day and seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in January.



