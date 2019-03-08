With effect from March 11, 2019, the subscription rights in Camurus AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including March 21, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CAMX TR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012351732 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 170222 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from March 11, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Camurus AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until March 27, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CAMX BTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012351740 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 170223 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB