Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.03.2019 | 16:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, March 8

08 March 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 28 February 2019 was 204.71 pence (31 January 2019: 216.96 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 28 February 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc44.35.1
Northgate plc32.76.5
FairFX Group plc29.721.9
STV Group plc28.019.6
De La Rue plc24.55.4
Board Intelligence Ltd*4.8*
GI Dynamics Inc4.748.4
Leaf Clean Energy Co3.330.0
Allied Minds plc3.22.3
Sutton Harbour plc2.910.2
Total of ten largest shareholdings178.1
Other investments26.4
Cash and accruals0.2
Total NAV204.7

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


