The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 7 March 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1315.52 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1305.85 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1324.70 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1315.03 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

