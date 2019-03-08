Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2019-03-15

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01

3108

SE0004211084 0.25 % 250 +/- 250

2028-12-01

3104

SE0000556599 3.50 % 250 +/- 250



Settlement date 2019-03-19

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAR 15, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 250 SEK million

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON MAR 15, 2019

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se