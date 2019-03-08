Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP

Fund Launch: BAKERSTEEL Electrum Fund

Baker Steel launches Europe's first UCITS mining fund focused on speciality and precious metals equities

Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP ("Baker Steel") is pleased to announce the launch of BAKERSTEEL Electrum Fund ("Electrum Fund"), ISIN: LU1923360744, anticipated on 11 March 2019. The Electrum Fund is a sub-fund of the BAKERSTEEL Global Funds SICAV, domiciled in Luxembourg, and will be managed by Baker Steel's team of experienced mining investment specialists. The investment objective of BAKERSTEEL Electrum Fund is to generate superior risk adjusted returns for investors through exposure to focused areas of the metals and mining space, including battery technology, renewable energy, and other speciality metals.

"We see a positive outlook for metals and mining, in particular for producers of metals which will be needed for the green energy revolution in the coming years, such as for electric vehicles and cleaner energy."

Trevor Steel, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner

Baker Steel is a specialist natural resources focused fund manager, with offices in London and Sydney. The firm has a strong track record investing in the natural resources, gold and precious metals sectors. Baker Steel's investment team benefits from strong technical backgrounds in the mining, geology and engineering.

Alongside the new Electrum Fund, Baker Steel is the Investment Manager for the award-winning BAKERSTEEL Precious Metals Fund ("Precious Metals Fund"), a top-performing gold equities UCITS fund. Precious Metals Fund is rated 5* by Morningstar and has been recognised and endorsed by a number of institutions including Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards. Baker Steel also manages the LSE-listed Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT:LN), which invests predominantly in pre-IPO opportunities in the mining and natural resource sector.

