Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the role of patient journey mapping in transforming the patient experience. This article highlights the importance of patient journey mapping for healthcare organizations. It also gives an overview of how patient journey maps can help healthcare players to implement programs and processes that assist in delivering relevant information to the patients, while bridging gaps in the patient experience. Additionally, it talks about the challenges that companies face in patient journey mapping.

The healthcare industry can also benefit from mapping customer journeys like any other industry. But most of the healthcare companies fail to provide good administrative experiences to their customers. This is where patient journey mapping emerges as a silver bullet. Patient journey maps help in enhancing pre and post clinical engagements along with addressing the other healthcare needs of the population.

Benefits of patient journey mapping:

Helps in stopping care silos

Patient journey mapping can help in spotting blind spots that can occur anywhere with any healthcare company. These blind spots may occur right from scheduling an appointment to process of care to discharge and follow-up. Such blind spots tend to increase risk or result in negative patient experience in a few cases, but patient journey mapping can actively provide solutions to such issues.

Improves connection with patients

Patient journey mapping can help healthcare organizations to understand the patients and empathize with them better. Also, it can help in focusing on the feelings of the patient about an interaction. These insights can further help an organization to establish a stronger connection with patients on an emotional level to meet their demands.

Fulfills patient expectations

Patient journey mapping can help healthcare players in solving the dilemmas encountered by patients regularly. The doubtful instructions given to the patients create a bad impact on the business, resulting in lack of adherence to the set patient care plan.

