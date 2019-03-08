A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand forecasting study for a food manufacturer. The study highlights how the client was able to achieve 17% reduction in unfulfilled orders and increase customer satisfaction levels.

Volatile commodity prices, high demand uncertainty, frequent new product introductions, perishability, and complex manufacturing constraints pose challenges for food manufacturers. These challenges pressure companies in the food industry to accurately forecast demand to ensure they produce enough stock to satisfy their customers without resulting in an overstock.

The business challenge:The client is a renowned food manufacturing company. The client's inability to anticipate the product demand and forecast sales affected their sales rate and eroded customers' trust. The decline in the sales rate compelled the client to accurately forecast demand to reduce stock-outs. By leveraging our demand forecasting solution, they wanted to accurately plan production, distribution, storage, and supplies to maximize sales, minimize waste, and optimize efficiency.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "The development of a robust demand forecasting framework can help companies better plan their production, warehousing, and shipping schedules."

The solution offered: Our experts adopted a comprehensive four-step approach to help the client tackle challenges in the industry. With the help of our demand forecasting solution, the client was able to make accurate predictions about sales and allocate resources accordingly. The demand forecasting solution delivered tangible benefits in their supply chain, most notably the cost savings obtained from inventory management and demand planning. Also, with Infiniti's market opportunity analysis, the client was able to achieve 17% reduction in unfulfilled orders.

Infiniti demand forecasting solutions helped the client to:

Forecast the average sales rate for the coming year and plan their products accordingly

Better plan their production, warehousing, and shipping schedules

Infiniti demand forecasting solutions offered predictive insights on:

Dealing with unplanned production changeovers

Adapting quickly to the market changes and enhancing service offerings

