The "European Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European frozen seafood market is currently experiencing strong growth.

Currently, Europe represents one of the largest consumers of frozen seafood across the world. This can be attributed to the introduction of innovative frozen seafood products along with growing awareness of the various health benefits offered by these products.

Market Drivers

Product premiumisation is one of the major factors driving the growth of the European frozen seafood industry. Local as well as international players are consistently improving their product quality and expanding the product portfolio to make their brand appealing to consumers.

One of the primary factors is the convenience offered by frozen seafood products due to which they have gained wider acceptance in the region. Attributes of frozen seafood such as high nutrition, cost-effectiveness, maximum freshness and a longer shelf-life have made them a suitable option for consumers leading a busy and hectic lifestyle.

Furthermore, growing health consciousness among consumers, rise in aquaculture industry, increasing cold chain management, etc. are some of the drivers responsible for bolstering the growth of the frozen seafood market in Europe.

Product Type

On the basis of product type, there are a number of frozen seafood products available in the market for the varying needs, tastes and preferences of the consumers. Currently, ground fish accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channels, discount retailers represent the dominant segment as they offer frozen seafood products at a lower price. They are followed by supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores and others.

Regional Insights

On a geographical front, the market has been segmented as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Others.

Competitive Landscape

The market consists of numerous small and large players who compete in terms of prices and quality. The report provides an insight into the competitive landscape along with the profiles of the key players operating in this market.

Key Questions Answered

How has the European frozen seafood market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the European frozen seafood market?

Which are the popular product types in the European frozen seafood market?

Which are the key distribution channels in the European frozen seafood market?

What are the price trends of frozen seafood in Europe?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the European frozen seafood market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the European frozen seafood market?

What is the structure of the European frozen seafood market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the European frozen seafood market?

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe Frozen Seafood Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Countries

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Groundfish

6.2 Small Pelagics

6.3 Tuna and Tuna like Species

6.4 Salmonids

6.5 Bivalves Other Molluscs and Aquatic Invertebrates

6.6 Crustaceans

6.7 Other Marine Fish

6.8 Cephalapods

6.9 Freshwater Fish

6.10 Miscellaneous Aquatic Plants

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Discount Retailers

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3 Specialty Stores

7.4 Others

8 Market Breakup by Countries

8.1 Germany

8.2 United Kingdom

8.3 Spain

8.4 Italy

8.5 France

8.6 Others

9 Frozen Seafood Processing

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Seafood Processing

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

