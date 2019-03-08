Renowned Award Announces Absolute Digital Media As Finalists

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absolute Digital Media have been announced as finalists in the competitive Finance and Personal Services category for their work with Uncle Buck, who have become one of the UK's leading payday loan providers since their successful campaign with the marketing agency. The winners will be announced at a celebration held in London on the 4April 2019, which has been a cause for celebration at the award-winning agency.

This recognition by the prestigious Drum Search Award adds to Absolute Digital Media's list of triumphs. Absolute Digital Media is a full-service agency with offices in London, Essex and Lithuania; they rounded off a successful 2018 with a total rebrand in January. This new brand identity encapsulates their capable position within the search industry and better celebrates their comprehensive list of services. They continue to deliver results on a wide breadth of clients in varying industries, including hospitality and ecommerce.

The digital marketing agency also recently celebrated some other accolades, including, but not limited to:

WINNER of UK Search Awards 2018

Finalist for European Search Awards 2018

Finalist for UK Biddable Awards 2019

The Uncle Buck campaign is being celebrated for its acceleration of the company to position 1 for the industry's most competitive key terms and maintaining a position of strength in a saturated and competitive market. Aiming for a place on page 1, the agency has exceeded expectations and achieved position 1 rankings for both 'Payday Loans' and Same Day Loans'. Absolute Digital Media have pushed to resolve technical issues and implemented a creative content marketing strategy, generating 105.17% increase in new users.

Ben Austin, CEO at Absolute Digital Media, said, "The team here implemented a technical audit to determine any weaknesses and successfully resolved them. They then integrated a creative content marketing strategy, which in turn earned links to relevant sites. I am incredibly proud of the success of this campaign and I look forward to continuing our excellent partnership with Uncle Buck in the future."

Absolute Digital Media are looking forward to the announcement of the winners in April and are hoping for another successful result. The prize will be judged by industry leaders, working for global corporations including Bing, Samsung, Trainline and Telegraph Media Group.

For more information about Absolute Digital Media , their campaign with Uncle Buck or their services, get in touch with them, today.

