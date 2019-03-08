

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended notably lower on Friday with the latest batch of economic data from the U.S. and China raising concerns about the global economy. Brexit uncertainty, U.S.-China trade tensions and geopolitical issues added to the pressure, forcing investors to exit counters.



The U.S. jobs data, released by the Labor Department ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street today, showed job growth nearly ground to halt in February.



In China, exports dropped the most in three years in February, due largely to tariffs-driven sharp fall in trade with the U.S. and due to a shift in timing of the Chinese New Year.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.89%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended notably lower with their benchmarks FTSE 100 and CAC 40 declining 0.74% and 0.7%, respectively. Germany's DAX ended down 0.52% and Switzerland's SMI declined 0.6%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Turkey all ended notably lower. Denmark and Sweden edged down marginally.



In Germany, Thyssenkrupp, Adidas, Bayer, Volkswagen, Fresenius and Siemens ended sharply lower. Continental shares tumbled due to a decline in earnings.



Vonovia gained about 2.5% on strong results. Wirecard moved up by about 5% and Merck gained 2%.



British stock GVC Holdings plunged more than 12% after the company's CEO and a few other top officials sold shares of the firm.



Ashtead Group, Antofagasta, Old Mutual, Babcock International, Provident Financial, IAG, Prudential, Tesco, Tui, Barclays and EasyJet lost 2 to 4%.



Admiral Group, Fresnillo and Intu Properties ended notably higher.



In France, Essilor tumbled more than 6%. ArcelorMittal, Technip, Societe Generale, Schneider Electric, Carrefour and BNP Paribas also declined sharply.



In U.S. economic news, data from the Labor Department revealed job growth nearly ground to a halt in February after soaring in January.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment edged up by 20,000 jobs in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 311,000 jobs in January.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 180,000 jobs compared to the spike of 304,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The much weaker than expected job growth in February represented the worst month since the loss of 18,000 jobs in September of 2017, when employment was impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



Official data from China showed Chinese exports tumbled the most in three years in February and imports fell for a third straight month. Exports nosedived 20.7% in February from a year earlier, reflecting weaker demand and distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday. That was far below expectations for a 4.8%. Imports fell 5.2% after a 1.5% decrease in January.



