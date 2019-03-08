sprite-preloader
08.03.2019 | 18:44
(1 Leser)
CRH plc: CRH PLC Announces 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / CRH plc (the "Company") (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH):

2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the 'Documents')

The 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F, the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com. A copy of the Annual Report and Form 20-F is available here:

https://www.crh.com/reports/2018-annual-report-20-f.pdf

The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Companies Announcement Office

Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel. no: + 353 1 617 4200

and at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

The Documents will be posted to shareholders on 27 March 2019.

In addition, the Annual Report and Form 20-F has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.

Enquiries

Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/538515/CRH-PLC-Announces-2018-Annual-Report-and-Form-20-F


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE