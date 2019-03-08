Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4 store performance-based cash bonuses

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates received a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Pennsylvania, associates will be awarded approximately $6.2 million for fourth quarter performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005373/en/

Walmart Pennsylvania associates received $6.2M in bonuses. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Cash bonuses are just one of many ways Walmart recognizes the value of its Pennsylvania associates and shows its appreciation for the great work they do each and every day in our communities," said Ann-Louise Almeida, Walmart Regional Manager for Pennsylvania. "I'm proud of the role our associates play in helping busy Pennsylvania families save valuable time and money, and live better.

"From Pickup Towers, to grocery delivery and online shopping, we've brought a fresh, innovative approach to shopping at Walmart in Pennsylvania and our associates are leading the charge when it comes to providing customers a shopping experience that is fast, friendly and fun."

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Pennsylvania, associates shared more than $25.9 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

About Walmart in Pennsylvania

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Pennsylvania we serve customers at 161 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ more than 53,900 associates in Pennsylvania. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $11.2 billion with Pennsylvania suppliers in FYE 2018 and supporting more than 131,500 Pennsylvania supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY 18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $32.7 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Pennsylvania and our Pennsylvania associates volunteered more than 46,890 hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005373/en/

Contacts:

Michael T. Rodriguez

Ceisler Media Issue Advocacy

717-303-5556