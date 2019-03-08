Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4 store performance-based cash bonuses

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates received a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Illinois, associates will be awarded approximately $7 million for fourth quarter performance.

"We're incredibly proud of our associates across Illinois and the part they play in Walmart's success," said Dale Murphy, Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager. "We're happy to reward them for their hard work and their commitment to helping our customers save money and live better."

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Illinois, associates shared more than $28.9 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

About Walmart in Illinois

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Illinois we serve customers at 186 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 54,000 associates in Illinois. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $48.1 billion with Illinois suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 2,930 Illinois supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FYE18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $36 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Illinois and our Illinois associates volunteered more than 28,000 hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

