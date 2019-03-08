Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4 store performance-based cash bonuses

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates received a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In North Carolina, associates will be awarded approximately $9.4 million for fourth quarter performance.

"Our associates play a huge role in the success of Walmart and I am incredibly proud of all of their hard work," said Kate Mora, Regional General Manager for Walmart. "We have been investing in our associates through pay increases, training, benefits and bonuses and it is really paying off. Their emphasis on customer service and providing a friendly in-store experience is what keeps our customers coming back to shop with us."

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

"My associates work incredibly hard every day and have done a tremendous job focusing on the customers that come into our store," said Deanna Bogli Store Manager in Charlotte. "They are creating new, fun ways to interact with customers and it has been phenomenal to see them build these relationships. They have exceeded all customer service expectations these past few months and this bonus is to reward them for their hard work. I am very proud of their accomplishments this quarter."

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In North Carolina, associates shared more than $34.2 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

About Walmart in North Carolina

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In North Carolina we serve customers at 217 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 59,047 associates in North Carolina. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $13.2 billion with North Carolina suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 87,596 North Carolina supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $68 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in North Carolina and our North Carolina associates volunteered more than 16,000 hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

