Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2019) -Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (CSE: ATT) (OTC Pink: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") announces that, effective February 20, 2019 and March 6, 2019, both Wolfgang Richter and James Irving have respectively resigned as directors of the Company.

The Company thanks both Mr. Richter and Mr. Irving for their service and wishes each all the best in their future endeavors.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is positioned to be a leader in the cannabis industry as a fully integrated medicinal cannabis company. The Company's flagship cultivation asset is located on beautiful British Columbia's Gabriola Island, where the Company plans to grow medical-grade cannabis and select craft strains of infamous "B.C. Bud".

Abattis has also continued to organically grow its products divisions. From its Abattis-branded vaporizer line, to the recent launch of its first proprietary cannabinoid therapeutic formulated for pain, COMFORT. Abattis also continues to service the cultivation industry through its preferred service agreements with Northern Vine Canada Inc. and Dicentra Inc., one of Canada's largest regulatory advisory firms.

To further its reach into the cannabis space, Abattis has made several strategic investments into cutting-edge research performed in partnership with the University of British Columbia and Mitacs, to research and develop nanoemulsified cannabinoid-rich hemp oil. As well as investments into XLABS Therapeutics (ONT) Inc., building one of Canada's largest cannabinoid manufacturing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP,

"Rob Abenante"

Robert Abenante, President & CEO

For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com

For inquiries please contact 1 (808) 650-3007 or at investors@abattis.com.

