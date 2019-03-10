Our 5 cryptocurrency predictions for 2019 and beyond which is great news for crypto investors. This implies that they have to take the right cryptocurrency investing decisions. This article can be helpful as it features 50 cryptocurrency investings tips in 2019, 2020 and beyond. Interestingly, most of these cryptocurrency investing tips are well known by crypto investors "rationally' but when push comes to shove they forget about them and take investment decisions based in an 'emotional' way. It has quite some of our 100 investing tips for successful long term investing and is inspired by Tsaklanos his 1/99 Investing Principles. ...

