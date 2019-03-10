Our silver stocks forecast was pretty straightforward in predicting a 2-fold to 3-fold rise in 2019. The pre-requisite as said is a break above 28 points in SIL ETF (SIL) combined with our silver price prediction as well as gold price prediction come true. Silver stocks in particular are just 6 pct away from becoming one of the TOP 3 investing opportunities of 2019. We said that once a breakout in silver stocks takes place that silver miners are known to rise very fast and in a very aggressive fashion. "As of the moment they become bullish they can easily rise 2-fold to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...