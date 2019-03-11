Two new national adverts help customers discover Wayfair's unique range of homeware

Wayfair Inc., one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced a new advertising campaign with ITV host and brand ambassador Lorraine Kelly, which launches on screens and online across the UK starting today. This marks Wayfair's third consecutive year of partnership with Lorraine Kelly.

"It's wonderful to be kicking off our third year of partnering with Lorraine Kelly, whose infectious positivity and charm continues to show shoppers across the UK how Wayfair makes it so fun and easy to find exactly what you need for any room in your home," said Martin Reiter, Head of Europe, Wayfair. "Lorraine's role as brand ambassador has been a part of helping so many of our UK customers discover Wayfair's affordable selection and unique product range. Channels such as our TV adverts have been instrumental in driving growth in UK brand awareness, which has quickly risen to over 60%."

Lorraine stars in two new television adverts for the online homeware brand where with the help of her border terrier, Angus she brings customers on a journey through Wayfair's unparalleled catalogue and variety of styles for any home.

"Working with the team at Wayfair is always absolutely brilliant, and it truly is an incredibly efficient all-in-one destination to shop for furnishing any space," said Lorraine Kelly. "Having decorated my own new home in the past year, I've been amazed at how Wayfair has something for absolutely everyone from the quirkiest of décor to the best quality furniture for any size, season or budget. They make it so easy to find what is most 'you' and reflects your own unique style, which is so important."

Launching today, Wayfair's new campaign with Lorraine Kelly was developed in-house and will run nationally across the UK, as well as with online, direct mail and social media support. To discover more and shop inspiring ideas from the TV ads, visit www.wayfair.co.uk/lorraine-kelly. Wayfair offers free UK delivery on orders over £40.

