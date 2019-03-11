CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CEVA Logistics expands in eCommerce services 11.03.2019 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baar, Switzerland 11 March, 2019 - CEVA Logistics has further expanded its eCommerce services with the implementation and go-live of significant new business wins in the UK, Turkey, USA, Canada and Brazil in the last few months. CEVA's unique global footprint as well as the ability to provide both warehousing and global transport and freight forwarding solutions for B2B and B2C supply chains sets a sound basis for global services in omni-channel, eFulfillment and cross-border eCommerce. "Speed is everything in this business and you must be able to design and run networks which deliver optimized costs and fast lead-times. Our investment in high-speed eCommerce fulfilment centers and specific eCommerce transport solutions is starting to pay off. Our strong IT integration capabilities dovetail logistics with the online world in a way which really works for the customer," says Laurent Binetti, CEVA's Chief Commercial Officer. CEVA's eFulfillment centers rely on its dense global network which serve next-day or even same day delivery. The company's eCommerce solutions are designed to enable its customers preparing to successfully sell over the internet by optimizing their supply chains for the digital age. CEVA develops existing client business in this fast-growing sector organically and by penetrating new geographic areas with strong growth potential for the future new business. In the past, B2B and B2C supply chains were separated flows of goods for the last mile. Now, it is a key to modern omni-channel ecosystems to combine the two worlds. CEVA has years of experience in both sectors and global services for industry leading clients serving retail stores and end-consumers. CEVA has the power and the experience to integrate these channels into one. Cross-border eCommerce has a significant market share already and will grow rapidly in the next few years. Niels Weithe, CEVA's Global Head of eCommerce, says: "Shipping from China to a consumer in London in four days for a reasonable price is one of the products we see a very strong demand for moving forward. The general shift of logistics volume into eCommerce, the omni-channel integration requiring new warehousing and last mile solutions, and the globalization of eCommerce are the most relevant challenges for a logistics services provider. These are the areas where we invest heavily. As part of that, we see many more heavy and bulky goods are sold online and require special handling. As an expert in this sector, we'll continue to expand our client base in this field too." For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0052 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.