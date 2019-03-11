

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY.PK) announced the US FDA has granted accelerated approval to Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy for the treatment of adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in people whose tumours express PD-L1, as determined by an FDA-approved test. The indication is approved under accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. The company noted that the continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.



Separately, Roche announced US FDA approval of the VENTANA PD-L1 Assay as the first companion diagnostic to aid in identifying triple-negative breast cancer patients eligible for treatment with the Roche cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy.



