General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, today announced that Loek van den Boog, former Chairman of Mendix and Myriad, has joined the firm as a Special Advisor and Chairman of General Atlantic Netherlands. Mr. Van den Boog returns to the firm having previously supported the firm as Special Advisor between 1996 and 2004. During his prior tenure at General Atlantic, he served on a number of portfolio company boards, including Global Collect and Patni Computer Systems. Upon his return, he is expected to leverage his software and technology expertise and expansive network to provide strategic support and advice to the firm's investment teams and portfolio companies.

General Atlantic's team of special advisors, comprised of senior executives from around the globe, share deep business-building expertise and best practices to support the firm's goal of adding strategic value to growth companies as they seek to become market leaders.

"Loek brings unparalleled experience in leading high-growth software businesses, as well as developing and executing on international expansion strategies," said Gabriel Caillaux, Managing Director and Head of EMEA for General Atlantic. "On behalf of the whole team at General Atlantic, we welcome Loek back to the firm and look forward to working with him."

Mr. van den Boog is a software industry executive, independent consultant and private investor. He currently serves as a Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Five Degrees, a digital banking technology provider, and is an advisor to Vallstein, a leading provider of Bank Relationship Management solutions based in Amsterdam. Mr. van den Boog previously held executive level positions in international software companies, and served as a chairman or member of the board of various private and public companies, including Oracle, Mendix, Global Collect, Myriad Group, FICS, and Patni Computer Systems, where he served as executive director and interim CEO between 2009 and 2010.

"I am excited to return to General Atlantic to work with its investment teams and portfolio of growth companies that are looking to lead and disrupt industries," said Mr. van den Boog. "I hope that the breadth of perspective acquired in my career to date, executive, non-executive, and advisory, will serve General Atlantic and its portfolio companies well."

Mr. Caillaux added: "I'd like to thank Jan-Michiel Hessels, who's been a Special Advisor at General Atlantic for five years, for his valuable contributions to the firm and for the important role he's played in advising and accelerating growth at our portfolio companies. We wish him all the best in his next chapter."

In the EMEA region, General Atlantic has 27 investment professionals based in its London, Amsterdam, and Munich offices and has been investing in the region since 1989 with a total of approximately $7.5 billion invested, as of December 31, 2018. The firm invests in four key sectors, including Financial Services, Healthcare, Technology, and Consumer. General Atlantic is invested in a number of leading high-growth companies based in the EMEA region including Adyen, Argus Media, ControlExpert, FlixBus, Greensill, Hemnet, Hyperion Insurance Group, IHS Markit, Joe the Juice, Kauferportal, ManoMano, Network International, NUCOM Group, Openclassrooms, powercloud, Property Finder, Saxo Bank, Sézane, Studio Moderna, and Typeform.

