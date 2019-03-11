Riga, Latvia, 2019-03-11 08:00 CET -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 11.03.2019 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2019 Dividend record NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2019- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 17.03.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2019 Government LTGCB08025A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB08025A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2019 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2019 Extraordinary LGD1L LITGRID VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.03.2019 Annual General LHV LHV Group TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.03.2019 Investors event SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2019 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2019 Audited annual LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2019 Notice on LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.