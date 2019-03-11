sprite-preloader
11.03.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures depository receipt buy-back

Stockholm, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok New Ventures Ltd ("Vostok New Ventures" or "the Company") has between March 4 and March 8, 2019 repurchased 2,024,074 ordinary Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 51.85. This represents 2.36% of the total number of ordinary SDRs of Vostok New Ventures. The Company currently holds 8,302,341 repurchased ordinary SDRs. The total number of outstanding ordinary SDRs of Vostok New Ventures, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 77,385,968.

For further information please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

