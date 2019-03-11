Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Curando Nordic AB, LEI: 549300LFKG8IN3036F88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: CUR SE0008705255 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Curando Nordic AB on March 8, 2019 at 18:00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous March 11, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified