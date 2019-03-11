Linius to demonstrate world's first virtual video blockchain prototype in live webinar

Linius has successfully connected its prototype to a blockchain-aware video player

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) -- the only cloud-based solution that transforms static video into hyper-personalized video experiences with its patented Video Virtualization Engine (VVE) -- will showcase the world's first virtual video blockchain in a live webinar, Wednesday 20th March at 2pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT).

On 19thFebruary 2019, Linius announced it had successfully validated its blockchain capability: https://www.linius.com/linius-successfully-tests-worlds-first-virtual-video-blockchain/

Linius built and tested a prototype, where virtual video can be embedded in a blockchain, and smart contracts used to control the transactions associated with video files.

Since that time, Linius has successfully connected the blockchain to a video player, making the prototype easily demonstrable.

The webinar will:

Demonstrate virtual video playing on a blockchain-aware player

Outline the steps taken to make video blockchain possible for the first time

Explain the benefits and use cases including anti-piracy, auditability, hyper ledger payment methods, and new revenue generation

Discuss high level next steps

"With virtual video embedded within each block of the blockchain, smart contracts can be used to control the transactions associated with video files," said Linius CEO, Chris Richardson. "For the first time, content owners -- such as movie studios -- can have complete control and visibility over video distribution and ensuing revenue flows."

Research from the World Economic Forum suggests that distributed ledger technology like blockchain could boost global trade by more than $US 1 trillion over the next decade.

"With figures like that, it's easy to see why major cloud providers and Linius partners such as IBM, Microsoft and Amazon, are devoting significant funds to the development of blockchain technology," said Richardson. "From IBM Hyperledger, to Azure Blockchain Workbench, and Amazon Managed Blockchain."

"Linius Video Blockchain has the potential to address myriad challenges regarding video distribution, protection and monetization -- throughout the global media and entertainment industry, and beyond."

About Linius Technologies Limited:

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has invented and patented the Video Virtualization Engine (VVE), which is available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are investing billions in virtualizing 'video services' (technologies) and Artificial Intelligence in the cloud. It is arguably the biggest battle on the internet, given that video accounts for nearly 80 percent of internet traffic.

Only Linius can expose the data that makes up the video file, making cumbersome video as flexible as all other forms of data. Accessing the data within the video file is the missing link for video cloud service providers, creating unparalleled value across the internet video industry.

Linius' VVE-powered Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution enables anyone to instantly search the data within video, from across an infinite number of sources, and automatically assemble the results in a single stream on-the-fly. No human hands required.

Linius is revolutionizing the way organizations and individuals across the globe produce, deliver and consume video, enabling previously impossible hyper-personalized video experiences.

It's a breakthrough set to disrupt entire multi-billion-dollar industries. Linius is initially focused on delivering its Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution to six core markets: News and Media, Sports Broadcasters and Rights Holders, Education, Corporate Communications, Security and Defense, and Sports Betting.

For more on Linius Technologies, visit www.linius.com

