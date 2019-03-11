With tenders coming in for large-scale projects, and decade-old generous FIT programs being phased out, new opportunities and challenges are facing Japan's PV players. Izumi Kaizuka from Tokyo-based analyst RTS Corporation sets out the major market trends for 2019. In the Japanese zodiac, 2019 is the year of the boar. In the Chinese zodiac, it is the year of the pig. The boar is sometimes depicted dashing towards a target. In the Japanese stock market, the year of the boar is recognized as the year of stabilization. The Japanese PV market's peak was 2015, with 10.8 GW, from which point it has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...