Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 March 2019

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 March 2019

Guernsey, 11 March 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 4 March 2019 and 6 March 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 15 November 2018 (the "Second Buyback Programme"), it bought back 5,180 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.32 per ordinary share. These purchases are the last purchases to be made under the Second Buyback Programme, which has now been completed in accordance with its terms.





On 7 March 2019, the Company announced the commencement of its third non-discretionary buyback programme, with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) (the "Third Buyback Programme").





The Company today announces that between 7 March 2019 and 8 March 2019, under the Third Buyback Programme, it bought back 3,707 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.19 per ordinary share.





These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 04/03/2019 BATE 413 7.28 3,007 XLON 1,864 7.32 13,640 CHIX 78 7.28 568 TRQX 90 7.27 654 Total 2,445 7.31 17,869 05/03/2019 BATE 59 7.31 432 XLON 586 7.27 4,240 CHIX 24 7.35 176 TRQX 19 7.16 136 Total 685 7.28 4,984 06/03/2019 BATE 154 7.40 1,140 XLON 1,702 7.34 12,494 CHIX 93 7.40 688 TRQX 101 7.40 747 Total 2,050 7.35 15,069 07/03/2019 BATE 156 7.28 1,136 XLON 1,565 7.24 11,333 CHIX 96 7.30 701 TRQX 118 7.34 866 Total 1,935 7.25 14,035 08/03/2019 BATE 157 7.11 1,116 XLON 1,398 7.13 9,971 CHIX 95 7.06 671 TRQX 122 7.16 874 Total 1,772 7.13 12,631







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,725,384 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,087,978, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 4 March 2019 and 8 March 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 04/03/2019 XLON 210 7.38 1,549.80 XLON 338 7.38 2,494.44 XLON 20 7.38 147.60 XLON 175 7.38 1,291.50 XLON 5 7.38 36.90 XLON 31 7.38 228.78 CHIX 18 7.32 131.76 TRQX 17 7.24 123.08 XLON 190 7.24 1,375.60 TRQX 6 7.20 43.20 TRQX 6 7.20 43.20 TRQX 9 7.20 64.80 CHIX 17 7.12 121.04 XLON 270 7.28 1,965.60 TRQX 10 7.24 72.40 XLON 93 7.28 677.04 XLON 17 7.28 123.76 XLON 10 7.28 72.80 XLON 10 7.28 72.80 XLON 10 7.28 72.80 CHIX 10 7.32 73.20 CHIX 17 7.32 124.44 XLON 70 7.28 509.60 XLON 211 7.28 1,536.08 TRQX 21 7.36 154.56 TRQX 21 7.28 152.88 CHIX 16 7.32 117.12 XLON 204 7.28 1,485.12 BATE 158 7.28 1,150.24 BATE 255 7.28 1,856.40 Total 2,445 7.31 17,868.54 05/03/2019 TRQX 19 7.16 136.04 CHIX 3 7.52 22.56 BATE 40 7.36 294.40 XLON 93 7.34 682.62 XLON 102 7.34 748.68 CHIX 21 7.32 153.72 BATE 19 7.22 137.18 XLON 387 7.24 2,801.88 XLON 1 7.24 7.24 Total 685 7.28 4,984.32 06/03/2019 CHIX 4 7.30 29.20 XLON 22 7.08 155.76 XLON 18 7.34 132.12 XLON 73 7.32 534.36 XLON 409 7.32 2,993.88 XLON 22 7.34 161.48 XLON 28 7.32 204.96 XLON 88 7.32 644.16 XLON 194 7.38 1,431.72 XLON 55 7.38 405.90 XLON 220 7.38 1,623.60 CHIX 89 7.40 658.60 TRQX 101 7.40 747.40 BATE 154 7.40 1,139.60 XLON 135 7.36 993.60 XLON 117 7.38 863.46 XLON 84 7.26 609.84 XLON 237 7.34 1,739.58 Total 2,050 7.35 15,069.22 07/03/2019 CHIX 14 7.28 101.92 TRQX 14 7.28 101.92 XLON 9 7.30 65.70 TRQX 22 7.32 161.04 XLON 207 7.24 1,498.68 XLON 220 7.24 1,592.80 BATE 55 7.28 400.40 BATE 24 7.28 174.72 BATE 77 7.28 560.56 XLON 5 7.24 36.20 XLON 199 7.24 1,440.76 TRQX 18 7.38 132.84 XLON 206 7.24 1,491.44 CHIX 19 7.36 139.84 XLON 12 7.24 86.88 XLON 227 7.24 1,643.48 TRQX 28 7.42 207.76 XLON 192 7.22 1,386.24 CHIX 16 7.30 116.80 TRQX 25 7.28 182.00 XLON 94 7.22 678.68 CHIX 47 7.28 342.16 TRQX 11 7.28 80.08 XLON 194 7.28 1,412.32 Total 1,935 7.25 14,035.22 08/03/2019 XLON 3 7.22 21.66 XLON 3 7.22 21.66 XLON 235 7.22 1,696.70 TRQX 122 7.16 873.52 BATE 4 7.16 28.64 BATE 7 7.16 50.12 BATE 4 7.16 28.64 BATE 4 7.16 28.64 BATE 5 7.16 35.80 BATE 3 7.16 21.48 BATE 14 7.16 100.24 BATE 12 7.16 85.92 BATE 9 7.16 64.44 BATE 9 7.16 64.44 XLON 2 7.14 14.28 XLON 3 7.14 21.42 XLON 7 7.14 49.98 XLON 3 7.14 21.42 XLON 3 7.14 21.42 XLON 3 7.14 21.42 XLON 13 7.14 92.82 XLON 168 7.14 1,199.52 XLON 202 7.14 1,442.28 XLON 566 7.10 4,018.60 XLON 4 7.10 28.40 XLON 13 7.10 92.30 XLON 10 7.10 71.00 XLON 6 7.10 42.60 XLON 4 7.10 28.40 XLON 4 7.10 28.40 XLON 3 7.10 21.30 XLON 3 7.10 21.30 XLON 2 7.10 14.20 XLON 2 7.10 14.20 XLON 3 7.10 21.30 XLON 3 7.10 21.30 XLON 5 7.10 35.50 XLON 2 7.10 14.20 XLON 2 7.10 14.20 XLON 3 7.10 21.30 XLON 2 7.10 14.20 XLON 3 7.10 21.30 XLON 3 7.10 21.30 XLON 3 7.10 21.30 XLON 2 7.10 14.20 XLON 98 7.10 695.80 XLON 2 7.10 14.20 XLON 1 7.10 7.10 XLON 4 7.10 28.40 CHIX 95 7.06 670.70 BATE 52 7.06 367.12 BATE 3 7.06 21.18 BATE 4 7.06 28.24 BATE 4 7.06 28.24 BATE 3 7.06 21.18 BATE 5 7.06 35.30 BATE 4 7.06 28.24 BATE 2 7.06 14.12 BATE 3 7.06 21.18 BATE 3 7.06 21.18 BATE 3 7.06 21.18 Total 1,772 7.13 12,630.62





