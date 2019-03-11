Varian and Tata Trusts Sign Framework Agreement for Advanced Cancer Care Solutions to Address Growing Need in India

PALO ALTO, California and MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases a year in India expected by 20251, Tata Trusts and Varian (NYSE: VAR) announced the signing of a framework agreement intended to increase patient access to advanced radiation therapy treatments in the country. The three-year agreement is focused on world-class cancer care delivery through the installation of radiation therapy treatment systems across India where Varian has been selected as the preferred supplier by Tata Trusts.

The agreement is part of a program undertaken by Tata Trusts with the goal of creating patient-centric cancer institutions to deliver standardized and affordable care closer to patients' homes in different regions in India, including rural areas where many patients do not have the financial means to access existing care options. Included in the scope of the agreement, is the creation of a significant number of new cancer centers, as well as the installation of advanced radiotherapy equipment in already existing centers in these areas. At its culmination, the program is targeted to bring world-class cancer care to an estimated quarter million patients per year that previously did not have easy or affordable access to treatment options.

In addition to the installation of the radiation therapy treatment systems, the Varian ARIA oncology information system and Eclipse treatment planning system will be implemented in a secure network hosted on a private cloud, to assist in elevating the level of care across India. The first systems are estimated to begin installation later in 2019.

"We are delighted to work together with Tata Trusts to achieve innovative, sustainable and world class standards of cancer care, while making a real difference in communities across India, beginning with the initial installations of systems over the coming months," said Dow Wilson, president and chief executive officer of Varian. "Working with Tata Trusts on this project is perfectly aligned with our core strategy of increasing access to high-quality care and creating a world without fear of cancer. We are proud that the Tata Trusts have put their faith in our solutions with this commitment to both our hardware and software platforms."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About Tata Trusts:

Since inception in 1892, the Tata Trusts, one ofIndia's oldest philanthropic organizations, have played a pioneering role in bringing about an enduring difference in the lives of the communities they serve. Guided by the principles and the vision of proactive philanthropy of the Founder, Jamsetji Tata, the Trusts' purpose is to catalyse development in the areas of healthcare and nutrition, water and sanitation, education, energy, rural upliftment, urban poverty alleviation, and arts, craft and culture. The Tata Trusts' programmes, achieved through direct implementation, partnerships and grant making, are marked by innovations, relevant to the country. For more information, please visit http://tatatrusts.org/

1 Projections of burden of cancers: A new approach for measuring incidence cases for India and its states - Till 2025, Jang Bahadur Prasad Murali Dharb, Journal of Cancer Policy, Volume 16, June 2018, Pages 57-62

Press Contacts

Mark Plungy

Director, Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Sue Schneidhorst

Head EMEIA Communications

+41 (0)79 246 96 01

sue.schneidhorst@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com