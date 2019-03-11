T/CCI Manufacturing Opens Production Facility in India

Rapid growth in auto production and emerging trends in public transit drive demand for local production of air conditioning compressors

NOIDA, India, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T/CCI Manufacturing, a world leader in compressor technology including reciprocating, swash plate, wobble plate, and variable compressor designs, raised the flag on a new facility in India, marking the continued expansion of a global network that is filling a growing need for cooling technologies in emerging markets. The 16,000 square-foot facility in Noida will focus on the manufacturing and distribution of the 5H and 7H wobble plate compressors designed for the heavy-duty truck, construction and passenger bus markets.

"In this economic climate, opening a production facility in India is a key initiative," Deepak Upreti, Director of Sales and Marketing for India said. "Since 2012, automobile production has increased by 30 percent, and India is second to China in global bus demand creating a significant need for HVAC systems throughout the country. As government policies continue to drive sales of electric buses and clean technology in transportation, the demand for heavy-duty, affordable compressors will continue to rise.

"We are excited to serve our customers in India and Southeast Asia from a facility in the region and look forward to a long-term relationship that will support the local economy."

Global demand for HVAC systems has been on the rise in recent years as domestic and emerging markets have focused more on operator comfort. The foundation of recent government policies, improved road safety and productivity have continued to drive growth. In addition, emerging trends including the growing adoption of electric buses and fuel-saving designs have created customer expectations for better cooling.

T/CCI India has already begun filling key positions at the new facility in engineering, finance and IT. More than 40 positions will be filled in the first half of 2019 in sales, purchasing, production and quality control. The first year in operation T/CCI expects to produce 50,000 units at the new facility, increasing to 300,000 by 2021.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for both T/CCI and our partners throughout Southeast Asia and the Middle East," T/CCI President Richard Demirjian said. "As demand grows in this sector, market competition is foreseen to grow higher but few companies can compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology. This is where T/CCI is uniquely positioned and we look forward to serving our customers and building new relationships in this market in the coming years."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833093/T_CCI_Manufacturing_new_facility.jpg