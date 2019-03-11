The Korean government is planning to introduce new rules for carbon footprint certification, minimum efficiency levels and industrial standards for solar and wind energy. The measures are intended to make the domestic renewable energy industry grow while securing sustainable competitiveness, the administration said.The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) is planning to introduce three programs to prioritize renewable energy projects relying on equipment with a low carbon footprint, higher efficiencies and stricter Korean industry standards. The plan, conceived last year, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...