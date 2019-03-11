UPPAbaby Launches Its First Infant Car Seat In Europe & The United Kingdom - The MESA i-SIZE

ROCKLAND, Massachusetts, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby continues to innovate and make the lives of parents easier with the arrival of the MESA i-SIZE infant car seat in Europe and the United Kingdom. Joining the ranks of the company's premium, high-quality strollers and car seats, the MESA i-SIZE meets the latest European car seat safety regulations (R129). It is intuitively designed to easily install with features that remove the guesswork. There's no need to sacrifice safety or function for convenience - it's that simple.

"We know what parents are looking for and the types of products and features they need," says UPPAbaby CEO and co-founder, Bob Monahan. "As we continue to grow globally, we think it's the right time to bring an UPPAbaby infant car seat solution to the European market."

The MESA i-SIZE infant car seat has a unique SMARTSecure System that combines five visual and audio electronic indicators and confirmations. The visual and auditory cues, paired with an innovative tension indicator on the base, eliminate the chance of misuse and ensure accurate installation. For the ultimate in portability, pair the MESA i-SIZE with a VISTA or CRUZ stroller to create an UPPAbaby Travel System, no adapters needed. Additional MESA i-SIZE key features include:

No-rethread, three-point harness easily adjusts as baby grows, and eliminates the need for disassembly

Robust side impact protection headrest with memory and EPP foam does not require additional pieces or steps to activate advanced protection

Removeable Infant Insert properly positions baby to promote proper airway management

Built-in ventilation system, composed of perforated holes in the shell, breathable mesh, EPP foam and vented channels allows airflow to keep baby cool

One-handed stroller release helps parents go from stroller to car with ease

Hideaway canopy with extensive coverage

Support leg with dual indicators for proper positioning absorbs and transfers crash forces more effectively, reducing the forces on baby's head and neck

The MESA i-SIZE is available throughout Europe and the United Kingdom and offered in the following fashions; JAKE (black), JORDAN (charcoal mélange), GREGORY (blue mélange), and EMMETT (green mélange). The car seat is rear facing only and suitable for 40 cm to 78 cm (approximately 14 months).

About UPPAbaby

The UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want-plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information please visit www.UPPAbaby.com.

