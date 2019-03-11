Reply today announced it has been positioned as a Visionary by Gartner in its February 2019 "Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide".

Gartner evaluated 18 providers of CRM and CX strategy and implementation services, and positioned Reply as a Visionary due to its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Reply's approach to CRM and CX projects is based on a Multi-layer Customer Experience Model. This includes journey mapping, User Experience (UX) and digital design, processes definition, CRM platforms, data analysis, technology architectures and human-centric design thinking to understand, design and implement complex CRM and CX solutions.

According to the report, "Gartner defines the CRM and customer experience (CX) implementation service market as project-based services to help clients develop a CX strategy, transform a customer relationship, and/or design, build, integrate and deploy process change and technology solutions that improve interactions between organizations and their customers. These services are specific to improving clients' sales, customer service and marketing operations and interactions with customers and also include commerce transaction enablement."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new channels of communication. Through its network of highly specialised companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecoms and media industry and services, banking and insurance, and public administration sectors, to design and develop business models built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply's services include: Consulting, Systems Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

