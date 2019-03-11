EDHEC Infrastructure: Despite Brexit, investors still believe in the UK real economy

Despite Brexit, investors still believe in the UK real economy



11 March 2019, London - In the latest and largest infrastructure investor survey ever undertaken, the UK ranks third for countries with the most potential in the next five years despite looming Brexit.



The 2019 edition of the EDHEC Infrastructure Institute survey, conducted on behalf of the G20, shows that Brexit has barely impacted the UK's top investment destination status for infrastructure investors.



Over 300 respondents, including 130 asset owners such as large pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds, representing USD10 trillion in assets under management, took the 2019 EDHEC/GIH survey that closed last week. This is the largest, most representative survey of infrastructure investors globally.



Despite the looming Brexit deadline on 29 March 2019, respondents ranked the UK as the third market with the most potential for private infrastructure investment in the next five years

About EDHECinfra:



EDHECinfra was launched on 24 February 2016 by EDHEC Business School to address the profound knowledge gap faced by infrastructure investors, by collecting and standardising private investment and cash flow data and running state-of-the-art asset pricing and risk models to create the performance benchmarks that are needed for asset allocation, prudential regulation and the design of new infrastructure investment solutions. EDHECinfra currently has the world's largest dedicated database of infrastructure investment cash flows, covering more than 25 years of data and hundreds of projects across the globe. EDHECinfra is headquartered in Singapore.



http://edhec.infrastructure.institute