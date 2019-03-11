EDHEC Infrastructure: Despite Brexit, investors still believe in the UK real economy

Despite Brexit, investors still believe in the UK real economy
11 March 2019, London - In the latest and largest infrastructure investor survey ever undertaken, the UK ranks third for countries with the most potential in the next five years despite looming Brexit.
The 2019 edition of the EDHEC Infrastructure Institute survey, conducted on behalf of the G20, shows that Brexit has barely impacted the UK's top investment destination status for infrastructure investors.
Over 300 respondents, including 130 asset owners such as large pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds, representing USD10 trillion in assets under management, took the 2019 EDHEC/GIH survey that closed last week. This is the largest, most representative survey of infrastructure investors globally.
Despite the looming Brexit deadline on 29 March 2019, respondents ranked the UK as the third market with the most potential for private infrastructure investment in the next five years
